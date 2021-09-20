Memorial services for Delbert Lee Waters, 77, of Richey will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 24, 2021, at the Richey Methodist Church in Richey, MT. Pastor Sione Fungalei officiating, under the care of Fulkerson – Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To send flowers, call the local flower shops, or the funeral home. Delbert passed away September 17, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.
Delbert Lee 'Duff' Waters
