Delilla J. Gottwig

Delilla (Dee) Gottwig, 90, of Billings died May 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Hysham to Edna Wolfe and Paul Arnold. Dee married Norman Gottwig April 5, 1950. Together they had two sons, Bruce and David.

Dee was an avid gardener, enjoyed crafting, drawing and painting. She also co-owned Lady Suzanne's for several years in Billings. She loved and enjoyed her two grandsons, Jeremy and Josh.

She is preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her sons, Bruce (Susan) of Missoula and David of Billings. She is also survived by her grandsons Jeremy (Danielle) of Columbia, Maryland, and Joshua (Angela) of Missoula; sister Orvetta Elde of Alaska; brother Guy Morris of Wyoming; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has occurred and she and her husband's ashes will be scattered by her family near Yellowstone Park at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Montana Cancer Society, 1903 Central Ave. Billings 59101.

