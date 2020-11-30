Dell was a competitor and often told his teams, ‘I hate to lose--even at marbles,' but he led by example. No matter the outcome, he always looked his opponent in the eye, gave them a firm handshake, and sincerely told them ‘Good job.' His players took pride in playing for him and for having survived Dell Fritzler's boot camp. His players knew where he stood on training rules and that they were students first, then athletes—no grades, no playing time. He challenged his players to live up to their potential both on and off the court and reminded them that there was life beyond basketball. Dell took special pride in his students' and players' life accomplishments. It touched him deeply when they reached out to express the positive influence he had on their lives. The following is his pre-game prayer: We never ask to win, Lord, but let us play to the best of our ability. Let us play hard, let us play clean, and let us play fair. Let us realize that the game of basketball is just that, a game. But let us take lessons such as hard work, discipline, and perseverance from this game and apply them to the real game, the game of life.