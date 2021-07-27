Delmar Cross was born Sept. 23, 1934 in Roundup, MT. He died in Billings, MT on July 24, 2021 of complications following surgery. His full obituary can be viewed at Weir Funeral Home, Roundup, MT. There will be a memorial picnic in Roundup this fall.
Delmar Cross
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.