Delmar Cross
Delmar Cross

Delmar Cross was born Sept. 23, 1934 in Roundup, MT. He died in Billings, MT on July 24, 2021 of complications following surgery. His full obituary can be viewed at Weir Funeral Home, Roundup, MT. There will be a memorial picnic in Roundup this fall.

