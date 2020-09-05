 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delmar Dale Voegele
0 entries

Delmar Dale Voegele

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Delmar Dale Voegele

Delmar Dale Voegele of Billings, Montana, passed away on August 30, 2020.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sept. 26, 2020, 4 pm at The Eagles FOE, 526 Laurie Lane, Billings, Montana.

For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News