Delmer Wittmayer

Our Dad and G-Pa, Delmer Wittmayer, of Hardin, Montana passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Big Horn County Hospital.

Christian and Ella (Wolff) Whittmeyer welcomed their middle child of five to their family on March 17, 1935. He was born on the family farm in Logan County near the town of Lehr, North Dakota.

He attended a country school near home until the family moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1943.

Dad enlisted in the Army and spent time in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1955.

On March 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Helen Schmidt at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Billings, Montana.

Our Dad was a hard worker and good with his hands. He worked for the City of Hardin, Bureau of Reclamation, constructing the Yellowtail Dam and the Holly Sugar Factory. Dad retired in 1996 after many years at the Apsaalooke Coal Mine/Morrison Knudsen. He was a good welder and was proud to have his crane operator license.