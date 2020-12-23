Delmer Wittmayer
Our Dad and G-Pa, Delmer Wittmayer, of Hardin, Montana passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Big Horn County Hospital.
Christian and Ella (Wolff) Whittmeyer welcomed their middle child of five to their family on March 17, 1935. He was born on the family farm in Logan County near the town of Lehr, North Dakota.
He attended a country school near home until the family moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1943.
Dad enlisted in the Army and spent time in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1955.
On March 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Helen Schmidt at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Billings, Montana.
Our Dad was a hard worker and good with his hands. He worked for the City of Hardin, Bureau of Reclamation, constructing the Yellowtail Dam and the Holly Sugar Factory. Dad retired in 1996 after many years at the Apsaalooke Coal Mine/Morrison Knudsen. He was a good welder and was proud to have his crane operator license.
He loved his classic 70 Chevy Impala Convertible and 72 Cheyenne truck. When he was not driving them, he was tinkering with them in his garage. He and Mom wintered at their condo in Arizona for several years and won a few trophies at car shows with their car. He also loved to cook up a good ham and potatoes strudel feed with all his family. This tradition started with his Mother, brother Darvin and our Mom by his side.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl (Gary) Jennings of Billings, Christi (Jon Darr) Matovich of Hardin and Randy (Alison) Wittmayer of California; three grandchildren Darci (Tanner) Marsh of Bozeman, AJ (Sara) Matovich of Hardin and Jessica (Kerry) of Las Vegas; two great grandchildren, Kannon Marsh and Faye Matovich and many special nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years Helen; brother Darvin Whittmeyer; sisters Leone Sonnenberg, Arlene Schanaman and Stella Winburn, and daughter in law Barbara Wittmayer.
Private family services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.