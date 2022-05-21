Delora "Jane" Jackson Fillner, age 91, of Ronan, Montana passed away peacefully on May 9. She was born May 12, 1930, in Rocky Ford, Colorado to the late Eddie E. Jackson and Myrna Jackson (Davidson).

She grew up in Hardin, Montana where she was active in high school music, playing the flute and piccolo. She also enjoyed playing the piano.

After graduation from Hardin High School, she attended the University of Montana in Missoula, where she met Russell K. Fillner. They were married on August 28, 1949, and remained married until Russ's death in 2014.

After Russell completed law school they moved to Forsyth. In 1967, the family moved to Billings.

Jane's primary role was homemaker and raising five children: four boys and one girl. Her hobbies included golf, sewing, knitting, gardening, home decorating, and bird watching. Jane was known as a gracious hostess and will be remembered by friends and family for her dinner parties, as well as her Christmas candy recipes. Russ and Jane moved to Ronan in 2003. Jane was proud of her golf career and at the age of 74, she scored a hole in 1 on number 8 at Ronan Golf Course. She was a life time member of Delta Delta Delta (Tri-delta) Sorority, and a member of P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization for Women.

Jane is survived by her children: Clifford Fillner (Bev), Bill Fillner (Debra), Myrna Ridenour (Bud), and Russ Fillner (Colleen); and six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; and sister, Patty Ecton, Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Fillner; and son, John Fillner.

Services for D. Jane Fillner will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.columbiamortuary.com/tributes/Delora-Fillner