{{featured_button_text}}

Delores ‘Dee’ Crane passed away Sept. 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving daughters. Dee was born Delores Patricia Lizotte Jan. 1, 1933 in Red Lake Falls, MN.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No services are planned at this time. Friends and family are encouraged to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Dee’s favorite charity. For a more detailed obituary visit www.dahlfunerealchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Crane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load entries