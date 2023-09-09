Delores "Dee" Fay Johnson, age 91, passed away peacefully in Whitefish, MT August 12, 2023. She was born March 31, 1932 in Omaha, NE to the late William Hudson and Marie Hudson (Cronister). Dee and Lloyd Johnson were married on October 10, 1949. They had 66 happy years together. They loved to golf and were members of the Yellowstone Country Club for many years. Dee was an avid bridge player. Dee enjoyed gardening, crafts, needlepoint and bowling. She was liked by everyone, a good listener and understanding of others. Her family will always remember her in the kitchen for her great Meatloaf, Swiss steak, Apple Pie, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Christmas fudge. Dee loved singing, growing up she sang in the Church choir. She spent her last few years at the Springs of Whitefish where she was loved and well taken care of. To the end she enjoyed playing Bingo along with many visits from nearby family.