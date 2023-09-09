Delores "Dee" Fay Johnson, age 91, passed away peacefully in Whitefish, MT August 12, 2023. She was born March 31, 1932 in Omaha, NE to the late William Hudson and Marie Hudson (Cronister). Dee and Lloyd Johnson were married on October 10, 1949. They had 66 happy years together. They loved to golf and were members of the Yellowstone Country Club for many years. Dee was an avid bridge player. Dee enjoyed gardening, crafts, needlepoint and bowling. She was liked by everyone, a good listener and understanding of others. Her family will always remember her in the kitchen for her great Meatloaf, Swiss steak, Apple Pie, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Christmas fudge. Dee loved singing, growing up she sang in the Church choir. She spent her last few years at the Springs of Whitefish where she was loved and well taken care of. To the end she enjoyed playing Bingo along with many visits from nearby family.
Dee is survived by son, Wayne R. Johnson (Fran); daughter, Ellie Johnson (Paul Conrad); six grandchildren: Melissa Schara (Travis), Kaylene Meyer (Jim Cavin), Bethany Brockman (Andy), Nathan Johnson, Seth Johnson (Clarissa), and Ethan Johnson (Andrea); and 12 great-grandchildren: Aidan, Brooksley, TJ, Wes, Taylor, Ethan, Liam, Hugh, Khloe, Cameron, Lucia and Emilio. In addition to her parents, Dee is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Johnson; and brothers: Bill Hudson and Jim Hudson.
Services will be graveside September 29 at 10:00 AM in Laurel MT at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.