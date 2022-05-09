 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delores Hernandez

Delores Hernandez

KEARNEY, NB - Delores Hernandez, 68 of Kearney, Nebraska died peacefully surrounded by her family at Bryan Medical Center, Friday, May 6, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, May 12th, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin Montana. Following, funeral services will be Friday, May 13th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin, Montana. She was born Sept. 8, 1953, in Worland, Wyoming to Henry and Amparo Gonzales. She was raised in Hardin Montana, and made her in living in Kearney, Nebraska. Delores worked many years as a teachers assistant for Early Head Start and worked for many years at the Sugar Factory in Billings, Montana. She loved spending time with with her daughters and grandchildren, and attending their various sports and activities. Delores also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog Guero.

Survivors include her daughters Felisa Ramirez (Alejandro) of Denver, Colorado; Juanita Aguirre (Salvador) of Kearney, Nebraska; Christina Hernandez (Jose) of Kearney, Nebraska; Angelita Hernandez of Kearney, Nebraska. Siblings include Molly Converse; Francis Garcia of Billings, Mt; Paulette Gonzales of Billings, Mt; Henry Gonzales (Calsey) of Billings, Mt. Grandchildren include Salvador Aguirre, Amelia Molina, Noe Aguirre, and Ariana Hernandez of Kearney, Nebraska; Ivan Molina of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ampara; Sister, Lydia Gonzales; half brother, Joe Gonzales; half sister, Maude Porter. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family friends. Flowers may be sent to Bullis Mortuary in Hardin, Montana, and to her family at 1806 K Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.

