KEARNEY, NB - Delores Hernandez, 68 of Kearney, Nebraska died peacefully surrounded by her family at Bryan Medical Center, Friday, May 6, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, May 12th, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin Montana. Following, funeral services will be Friday, May 13th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin, Montana. She was born Sept. 8, 1953, in Worland, Wyoming to Henry and Amparo Gonzales. She was raised in Hardin Montana, and made her in living in Kearney, Nebraska. Delores worked many years as a teachers assistant for Early Head Start and worked for many years at the Sugar Factory in Billings, Montana. She loved spending time with with her daughters and grandchildren, and attending their various sports and activities. Delores also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog Guero.