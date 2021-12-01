Delores I. Lorenzen Peltzer died on Nov. 27, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born to Max and Anna (Ostermiller) Lorenzen on April 7, 1940 in Billings. She went to school in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School. She went on from there to work at Motor Parts Warehouse where she met Wayne Peltzer. They were married on March 11, 1962. They shared 55 years together and had four children.
They moved to Miles City, MT in 1965. In those years, Delores worked at Stallard and Associates for 34 years. She belonged to and served the Jaycees, Eagles and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved to knit, embroidery and sew. She made many beautiful things that she gave to many family and friends throughout the years.
Delores is survived by her children, Tereasa Beeler, Robert (Susan) Peltzer and Nancy (Russell) Bonine, 10 grandchildren: Stephanie Randall, Alvin (Tiffiny) Beeler, Jessica (Kraig) Heidemann, David Beeler, Laura Kuper, Jaycee Botts, Kyrsten (Alex) Michels, Brittany (John) Augustine, Natasha Bonine, and Amber(Joseph) Burr, 14 great grandchildren, and brother Robert (Arlene) Lorenzen, brother–in-law Harley Ketterling, and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents Max and Anna Lorenzen, husband Wayne Peltzer, daughter at birth Irene Peltzer, son-in-law Todd Beeler, and great grandson Aaron.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles City. Interment will follow in the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Miles City, MT.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.