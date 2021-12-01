Delores I. Lorenzen Peltzer died on Nov. 27, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born to Max and Anna (Ostermiller) Lorenzen on April 7, 1940 in Billings. She went to school in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School. She went on from there to work at Motor Parts Warehouse where she met Wayne Peltzer. They were married on March 11, 1962. They shared 55 years together and had four children.

They moved to Miles City, MT in 1965. In those years, Delores worked at Stallard and Associates for 34 years. She belonged to and served the Jaycees, Eagles and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved to knit, embroidery and sew. She made many beautiful things that she gave to many family and friends throughout the years.

Delores is survived by her children, Tereasa Beeler, Robert (Susan) Peltzer and Nancy (Russell) Bonine, 10 grandchildren: Stephanie Randall, Alvin (Tiffiny) Beeler, Jessica (Kraig) Heidemann, David Beeler, Laura Kuper, Jaycee Botts, Kyrsten (Alex) Michels, Brittany (John) Augustine, Natasha Bonine, and Amber(Joseph) Burr, 14 great grandchildren, and brother Robert (Arlene) Lorenzen, brother–in-law Harley Ketterling, and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents Max and Anna Lorenzen, husband Wayne Peltzer, daughter at birth Irene Peltzer, son-in-law Todd Beeler, and great grandson Aaron.