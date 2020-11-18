Delores M. Stroble Etchart

Delores was born and raised in northwest Minnesota's Red River Valley: the land of ‘Uff Da!' Her childhood was very happy, filled with family gatherings at her Swedish grandmother's house, chores, and lessons learned from simple life on a farm. She was the oldest of Frank Stroble and Hazel Cook's three children: Delores (‘Dee'), Frank (‘Bud'), and Dorothy (‘Dot'). Her mother was a brilliant seamstress who crafted such lovely clothes that young Delores was scarcely aware of the economic hard times. She was strong and athletic, crediting her early physical prowess to farm work. But academics were her first love — writing in particular — and she excelled in school. Upon high school graduation, she was recruited, with full scholarship, for a new psychiatric nursing program created in anticipation of the needs of returning WWII soldiers. She participated in the program, soaking up knowledge that served her well in life, but ultimately chose not to pursue psych nursing. Instead, she moved with her family from the Minnesota farm to the oil fields near Cody, Wyoming. There, the family found financial prosperity until her mother's untimely decline and death.