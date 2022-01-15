Delores May Leuthold Shelton

Delores was welcomed to her eternal home through her faith in the work and grace of Jesus Christ on Jan. 5, 2022. Born to William and Hazel (Coles) Leuthold March 22, 1940 in Billings, where she was raised on a wheat and cattle ranch near Molt, MT. She started her education in a one room rural school house, “Leuthold School”. She graduated from Columbus HS and received a Home Economics degree from UM and later a masters of Administration from UNC in Greeley, CO.

Delores worked and lived in Seattle, Cut Bank, MT, and Jamestown, ND as an educator. Later working in social services in Glasgow, Lewistown, and Cheyenne, WY. Retirement took her to Montana, Oregon, and finally back to Billings.

Delores enjoyed relationships with all of her extended family. Lunch visits with family and friends were highlights for her.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dale and William Leuthold and her husband Charles Shelton. She is survived by her sons Carlos and Willy (Jessica) Shelton, and daughter-in-law Tes Shelton. Grandchildren Fisher, Ciana “Coal” Shelton, Cyndee Zeimet, Katie Foly, two special great grandchildren, Jesse and Abby Zeimet, and sister Nancy McFate.

A celebration of life for family and friends is planned for 2 p.m. on May 14, 2022 at Grace Bible Church (917 Washington Ave) in Laurel. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be sent to Montana Rescue Mission Women's and Family Shelter or charity of choice. Arrangements and complete obituary are at Smith Funeral Home West.