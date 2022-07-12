Delores May Olson, 98, passed away on July 7, in Billings.

She was born on May 9, 1924, to James and Jetty Birch in Billings.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband and infant daughter Geraldine. Surviving members are her children Tom (Jean) Olson of Laurel, Debbie (John) Tuomi of Palmer, Alaska; five grandchildren, Jenny (Chad) Nugent, Eric (Clarice) Olson, Bryan (Kjersten) Olson, Justin (Alyson) Tuomi, Jessica Tuomi, and a foster grandson Eric (Julie) West. Great-grandchildren include Rylee and Devin Nugent; Addie, Jorie and Annika Olson; Tegan, Jake and Elsie Olson; Eli, Jackson, Abby Tuomi; Amelia Tuomi and Brittanee and Bailey West.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Lillis Chapel on the St John's United Campus, 2429 Mission Way in Billings. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston at 2 p.m.

