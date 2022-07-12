Delores May Olson, 98, passed away on July 7, in Billings.
She was born on May 9, 1924, to James and Jetty Birch in Billings.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband and infant daughter Geraldine. Surviving members are her children Tom (Jean) Olson of Laurel, Debbie (John) Tuomi of Palmer, Alaska; five grandchildren, Jenny (Chad) Nugent, Eric (Clarice) Olson, Bryan (Kjersten) Olson, Justin (Alyson) Tuomi, Jessica Tuomi, and a foster grandson Eric (Julie) West. Great-grandchildren include Rylee and Devin Nugent; Addie, Jorie and Annika Olson; Tegan, Jake and Elsie Olson; Eli, Jackson, Abby Tuomi; Amelia Tuomi and Brittanee and Bailey West.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Lillis Chapel on the St John's United Campus, 2429 Mission Way in Billings. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston at 2 p.m.
For full obituary, see www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.