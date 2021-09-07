Delores 'Mickey' Wambolt

Mickey was a living saint here on earth, so we are sure God is pleased with his new angel. Mickey grew up in Pittsburgh and moved to Montana with her father in 1945. She attended Billings Senior High and married Marlin Randall in 1949. Together they had four girls and a boy, but later divorced in 1966. In 1967 she began a long and full filling waitress career, first at the Western Café where she met her second husband, George Wambolt and later at the War Bonnet Inn. People always said, “If you were lucky enough to have Mickey as your waitress, you were lucky enough!” After retirement, she babysat children, volunteered at First Congregational Church and The Billings Clinic. Mickey had a contagious smile, loved to square dance, and sing old western songs. She was a die heart Pittsburgh Steeler fan and knew every driver that ever drove in the Indianapolis 500. She became an avid Nascar fan; Jeff Gordon being her favorite driver. She enjoyed yellow roses, driving the backroads of Montana, and camping at Hebgen Lake.