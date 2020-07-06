Delores R. McCranie
Delores McCranie, 84, passed away on July 1, 2020, at home from cancer. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ronald; daughter Ronda Reinhardt (Jack); and sons Ron McCranie Jr. (Kathy), and Rob McCranie (Karin). She has 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.

