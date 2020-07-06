Delores R. McCranie

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Delores McCranie, 84, passed away on July 1, 2020, at home from cancer. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ronald; daughter Ronda Reinhardt (Jack); and sons Ron McCranie Jr. (Kathy), and Rob McCranie (Karin). She has 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.