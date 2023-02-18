Our mother, Delores S. Littlebear Hart has walked on, reunited with her husband and our father, Samuel C. Hart. She passed on January 19, surrounded by her children, and brother and sister-in-law, at the age of 88 years.

Our mother's life began on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Montana. When Mom and her little brother were quite young, their mother Flossie Littlebear died during childbirth. Mom and her brother were then cared for by their grandmother Rosa Littlebear.

Mom had friends from all over the reservation. She rode horses. Once, the saddle strap broke when she and Louise (Rising Sun) Fisher were riding. They managed to stay on the horse, but her Elders certainly raised heck after the girls safely dismounted. These two also lost a fight with a skunk. A school nurse gave them gallons of tomato juice but their friends shunned them until the smell went away. The two also purposely rode through the roundups to save the cows. Mom also made dresses for grasshoppers.

Mom's brother, Richard Littlebear, Ph.D., remembers that his sister and her girlfriends helped him learn to read by buying him comic books. Between their grandmother's care and love and taking care of each other, both did well. Mom was the high school class valedictorian at Tongue River Boarding School.

Mom worked while she earned her college degrees. With the help of a Mennonite missionary, Mrs. Wenger, Mom attended a Kansas Mennonite college. There, she found her lifelong profession as a Registered Nurse. She later obtained a degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner. After 40 years of service, Mom retired from the federal Indian Health Service in 2006. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, watching TV, and traveling, including to Denali National Park, California, Dallas, and Montana.

Mom's family is heartbroken, but we are relieved that she is again with Dad. We are grateful for everyone's love, memories, and messages. Mom will be interred with Dad in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.