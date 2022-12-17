Deloris "Dee" Ball, 86, passed away peacefully at The Willows on Thursday, December 1. She was born April 13, 1936, in "The Dakotas." Dee grew up in Whatcom County, attending Nooksack High and WWU. She met her husband of 62 years, Jack Ball, and they were married on September 2, 1955. They moved to Montana to help Jack's mother at Lodge Grass Electric. In 1976 they moved to Everson, Washington.
Dee is survived by their 5 children, Linda (Pete Robbin), Rick (Linda), Tammy (Rob Graham), Lori (Eric Wolf) and Nancy Nayudu. She was beloved Grandma to 12 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She was a friend, host, and "Grandma Dee" to many visitors at her North Shore home on Lake Whatcom. Dee loved her family and friends dearly.
Please share your memories of Dee at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.