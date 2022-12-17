 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deloris "Dee" Ball

Deloris "Dee" Ball, 86, passed away peacefully at The Willows on Thursday, December 1. She was born April 13, 1936, in "The Dakotas." Dee grew up in Whatcom County, attending Nooksack High and WWU. She met her husband of 62 years, Jack Ball, and they were married on September 2, 1955. They moved to Montana to help Jack's mother at Lodge Grass Electric. In 1976 they moved to Everson, Washington.

Dee is survived by their 5 children, Linda (Pete Robbin), Rick (Linda), Tammy (Rob Graham), Lori (Eric Wolf) and Nancy Nayudu. She was beloved Grandma to 12 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She was a friend, host, and "Grandma Dee" to many visitors at her North Shore home on Lake Whatcom. Dee loved her family and friends dearly.

Please share your memories of Dee at molesfarewelltributes.com.

