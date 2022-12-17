Deloris "Dee" Ball, 86, passed away peacefully at The Willows on Thursday, December 1. She was born April 13, 1936, in "The Dakotas." Dee grew up in Whatcom County, attending Nooksack High and WWU. She met her husband of 62 years, Jack Ball, and they were married on September 2, 1955. They moved to Montana to help Jack's mother at Lodge Grass Electric. In 1976 they moved to Everson, Washington.