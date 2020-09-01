 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delynn (Lynn) Carolee Duncan
0 entries

Delynn (Lynn) Carolee Duncan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Delynn (Lynn) Carolee Duncan, 79, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home in Billings.

Per Lynn's request, no services will be held. An informal celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Saturday, September 12 at her daughter's home in Billings. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News