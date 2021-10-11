Denise Carol Paffrath, 56, of Billings passed away Saturday Oct. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. Denise was born on August 26, 1965 in Billings, (just minutes after her twin sister Deanne) to Bennett O. and Charlene (Adams) Paffrath.
Denise would grow up on Clark Ave, and attend Billings schools (Burlington and Lewis and Clark), graduating from Billings West High School in 1983.
She would attend both MSU Bozeman and Billings and earn a bachelor's degree in Business. She also attended MSU Billings for a bachelor's degree in Education. Her life was all about her family and working for various companies, which included managing and developing her business skills, with her final position as a manager at Pizza Hut for 17 years.
Denise absolutely loved her family. She would gladly recall her great adventures to DisneyLand in California. She loved reading, shopping at Target, and especially her coffee and Mountain Dew. She believed in being generous and kind and strived to be both on a daily basis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and aunts (Frances K Paffrath, Delores Paffrath) and uncles (Gerry, Harlan and Darwin Paffrath) and cousin Lori Paffrath.
She is survived by her brothers Karl and Paul Paffrath of Billings; twin sister Deanne (Dale) Munson, and their daughter Kimberly of Billings. Uncle Norman (Liv) Paffrath of Bemidji MN, and Aunt Carol (Bob) Zoligo of Warminster PA. Cousins Robin (Don) Charron, Terry, David, Joel, Karah (Josh Sweeney) Paffrath of Great Falls MT; Dawn (David) Majerus, sons Eric (Meghan) and Jason of Laurel MT; Paula (Denis) Pitman and their children: Patrick (Emily), Joseph, Diandra, Rene, Daniel, Emily and Ryan of Billings MT; Dennis (William) Paffrath-Nelson of Stewartstown PA; and Anita K. Paffrath of Billings MT.
As well as the next generation of family, and countless friends!
Visitation will be Friday Oct. 15th from Noon until 8 p.m. with family and friends gathering to share stories, snacks and Mt. Dew / coffee, around 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 16th at the Lavina Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.
