Dennis Arthur Neigel, age 68, passed away on April 7, in Stanwood, Washington. Dennis was born on July 13, 1953, in Williston, North Dakota, son of Bernice Anne and Jacob Frank Neigel.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. Dennis is survived by his three children: Katie McElroy (Montana), Christine Miller (Montana) and Jacson Wall (Idaho). Dennis has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his four sisters: Linda Verbeck, (Idaho), Liane Bentley (Montana), Debbie Neigel (Connecticut) and Jacquelyn Mortenson (Minnesota); and by three brothers: Mark Christian (Washington), Jack Neigel (Virginia) and James Neigel, (Minnesota).
A viewing will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., and a graveside service held that same day at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone Memorial Park in Billings. There will be a Memorial Celebration held at Eric Hanson's Home in Stanwood, Washington (date pending).
For full obituary, please go to www.michelottisawyers.com.
