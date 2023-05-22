Dennis C. Murnion of Shawmut was the victim of a violent crime on May 7, 2023 at his home. A graveside will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Murnion family cemetery in Shawmut, MT.
See full obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.
