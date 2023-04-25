Dennis Claire Whitney passed away at his daughter's home in Billings, MT with his daughter, Brenda, son-in-law, Dean, and wife, Patt, by his side. Dennis will be greatly missed by his surviving family and friends.
Funeral proceedings will be held at the Bible Church in Wibaux, MT on Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.
