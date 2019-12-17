{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Clarke Haughian, age 76, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Billings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m.at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Rite of Committal will follow in family plot of the Old Calvary Cemetery in Miles City with full military honors provided by VFW Post #1579. A full obituary can be read and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com

