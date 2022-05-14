Dennis "Denny" Michael McDonnell, 67, of Absarokee, MT passed away in his home on Friday, May 6, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with cancer. Celebration of life will be held at the 5 Spot in Absarokee on May 20, at 6 p.m. For full obituary, please visit https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/