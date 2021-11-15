Dennis Doyle McJunkin, age 81, a resident of Kiln, formerly of Reno-Fallon, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Linette McJunkin, who he was married to for 41 years; his children, Bart McJunkin, Brenda McJunkin, Brian (Jolene) McJunkin, and Brad (Amber) McJunkin; siblings, Donna Van Veckhoven and Karen Fulford; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Dennis was a small business owner and diesel mechanic for many years. He had a lifetime love for gold mining.

His wishes were to be cremated and have his remains scattered at the places he loved most. These include The Rocky Mountains, various gold mines throughout Alaska, Montana and Nevada, and at some of his favorite hunting and fishing places.

Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian served the family.

