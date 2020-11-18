Dennis Keith Reynolds, 74, of Billings passed away Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020, at Billings Clinic due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in 1946 in Lewistown, MT the son of Dale W. and Mildred H. (Basler) Reynolds. He received his education in Harlowton, MT. In 1964 he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving on the USS Hancock during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged in 1967, he returned to Billings where he worked as an insurance salesman. In 1969 he began working for Fochs Pelleting in Billings and was united in marriage to Diane Fochs. To this union two children were born. Their marriage dissolved in 1974. He later worked for the City of Billings Water Treatment Plant and for Bekins Van Lines. He retired in the late 2000's and remained in Billings until the time of his death.