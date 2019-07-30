Dennis L. Michael, 69, of Park City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27th at Morning Star Reflections after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Dennis was born Dec. 6, 1949 in Columbus to Phillip H. and Irene (Nukes) Michael. He was raised in Park City, graduating from Park City High School in 1968 and went on to attend Eastern Montana College in Billings.
Dennis married Marsha Fox July 3, 1970 and to this union two daughters were added. They were divorced in 1983.
Dennis was proud of his more than 30 years spent serving his country: first in the US Marine Corps reserves, and then the Montana Army National Guard, serving in Iraq in 2004 - 2005. His free time was spent enjoying his passions for golf and anything to do with computers.
Dennis is survived by daughters Kim and Beth, and grandchildren Kyra, Kayden, Aiden, Jesse, Evan, Kaliah and Kendal; brother Randy (Tracey) of Laurel; nephews Jordan and Jacob of Billings; and sister Diane of Park City. He is also survived by numerous extended family members.
Graveside services for internment of the ashes with military honors will be Monday, August 5th, 11:00 a.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.
Per Dennis' wishes, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.