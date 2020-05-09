Dennis Lee Garnett, 71, of Billings passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, due to a complication with his aorta.
A Billings resident for nearly 50 years, Dennis was born to Richard and Dorothy Garnett in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 27, 1948. Since the second grade, Dennis had a fascination with rocks and minerals, and this love led him to the University of Missouri - Rolla, where he graduated as a Mining Engineer.
In 1973 Dennis moved to Billings and formed his own company, Lee Techni-Coal, which specialized in coal mining permitting and consulting. His two largest projects involved the early permitting of the P.M. Coal Mine in Roundup at its beginning, and then later during its large expansion.
Dennis loved being outdoors and spending time in the mountains. He was an avid cyclist, achieving his goal of riding a bicycle the width and length of the U.S. before he turned 50. In 1999, Dennis started seasonal guiding for Austin Adventures. He guided many trips to Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Teton, Death Valley and Alaska. His love of adventure and travel saw him scuba diving in the Indian Ocean, heli-boarding in British Columbia, trekking up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, rafting in the Grand Canyon and Chile, and hiking to the base camp at Mount Everest.
His other lifelong passions included Christian ministry, mentoring youth, non-profit work, dancing and motorcycle riding. Dennis was part of many different communities in Billings, and he will be greatly missed by his wide circle of friends.
Dennis is survived by his three children: Shay Joshua Garnett, Shannon Joy Noon, and Tyler Sheridan Garnett (Angelica Acosta); his sister, Kaye Rice; and his five grandchildren: Raleigh (13), Gracyn (11), Samuel (eight), Gabriela (four), and Caleb (two).
