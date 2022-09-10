Dennis "Lefty" Clark Wittman passed away on Wednesday, August 24, at his home in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on March 5, 1943, in Billings, Montana, to Ruth and Harry Wittman. Lefty was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He worked several jobs, including as an ironworker in Billings, Montana and in Denver, Colorado. Lefty delivered oxygen and repaired medical equipment such as CPAP machines and respirators. He moved to Arizona to do the same kind of work, and he retired in 2008.

Lefty is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jeanette Wittman (nee Olson), of Beaumont, Texas; children, Jill Castetter Stanley and her husband, Darryl of Buna, Texas; Jan Gonzalez and her husband, Steven, of Centerville, Texas; and Lawrence Wittman and his wife, Becky, of Billings, Montana. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Aaron Castetter and his wife, Jordan, of Beaumont, Texas; Brooke Cothen and her husband, Ethan, of Evadale, Texas, Ryan Gonzalez and Riley Gonzalez of Centerville, Texas; Aubrey Hopkins and her husband, Cody, of Billings, Montana; and great-grandchildren Macy Hopkins and Rachel Hopkins, also of Billings, Montana; Andrew and his wife Hailey of Wichita, Kansas, and Alissa of Billings, Montana. Additional survivors include Lefty's sisters, Deanna Leivestad of Plymouth, Minnesota; Renee Mohland, and Alicia Hansen and their families in Billings, Montana, and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Lefty was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Wittman, his brother, Gary Wittman, and his sister-in-law, Shirlie Wittman, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amos and Irene Olson.

We are all born sinners, with Lefty being no exception. Lefty accepted Jesus and followed Him in the believer's baptism. We will miss Lefty, but we celebrate his homecoming, where he will live forever with his Lord and Savior. Lefty loved his family and friends, and I'm sure he's waiting to be reunited one day with all who love Jesus.