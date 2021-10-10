On Sept. 20, 2021, Dennis Norbert Fode passed away peacefully in Anchorage, Alaska. He was 78 years old.

Dennis was born in Vallejo, California but grew up in Billings, Montana, living there until he joined the Navy in 1961. After his enlistment, he moved to California, where he married Linda Eileen Major and received his degree in Psychology from California State University, Fresno. Shortly afterward, he and Linda moved to Barrow, Alaska to work as school teachers. They spent several years working in rural districts until they moved to Anchorage. Dennis spent the rest of his life there, where he taught school, served his country as a National Guardsman, operated a small business, and managed real estate.

He worked very hard to support his family and was known for his keen intelligence, business acumen, and sharp sense of humor. He is survived by his two sons, Ethan and Nikolas, and three grandchildren. He cared very deeply about his friends and family, and we are all proud of his many accomplishments. He will be missed.