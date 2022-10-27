Dennis O. Seaton, 76, of Ryegate, Montana, passed away on the golden autumn morning of Tuesday, October 18, with his wife at his side. His favorite season was autumn. Every year he started growing his winter beard on the traditional first day of fall which was his first grandchild’s birthday, September 21. He was born on February 16, 1946, to Mary A. Taylor Seaton and Orthel Seaton. He spent his early childhood in the Bluewater country of south central Montana and his school years in Choteau, Montana, where he graduated from high school in 1965.

Dennis attended Eastern Montana College in Billings where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree, his teaching credentials in the 1980s and his Masters degree in the 1990s. He and Marsha Myklebust were married in 1969. Dennis’ quick wit, ability to make anything fun, and passion for learning was contagious. He taught science and math at the Joliet Montana School for 16 years until 2002 when he and Marsha moved to Alaska to teach in the southwest Alaska Yup’ik Villages and in Fairbanks, Alaska. In addition to his teaching classes, he coached track, basketball, football, weight lifting in Montana and taught trapping and carpentry in Alaska.

He was an outdoorsman—a cowboy, a hunter, a fur trapper, a fisherman and a carpenter.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marsha; his daughter Leslie Cavill, son-in-law Wayne and their children Kelsey, Hattie, Art and Ted; his son Tom Seaton, daughter-in-law Kalin and their children Dennis (Buck) and Ruby. He is also survived by his sister Judy Strickling and his brothers Jim and Scott Seaton. He was predeceased by his infant son Theodore (Teddy) Seaton and his parents Mary and Orthel Seaton.

Cremation has taken place at the Central Montana Crematorium in Lewistown. A Memorial Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Sun., Oct. 30, from 2-4 at the Seaton home at 7 South Barber Rd, 6 miles west of Ryegate, MT.