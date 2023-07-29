Dennis Ray Skovgaard, 75, of Billings, passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 21, due to complications following surgery. Born Feb. 14, 1948, he was the first of seven children born to Ove Ray and Theresa (Palensky) Skovgaard. His father had a Buick dealership in LaMoure, ND, and his first ten years were spent in a small town with extended family nearby. At the age of 32, his father began working as a pilot and the family moved to Cheyenne, WY, Phoenix, AZ, and Lewistown, MT, before settling in Billings, where Dennis graduated from Billings Senior High. He attended Eastern Montana College, majoring in history, and graduated in 1970 with a B.S. degree. He took pride in having paid all his own college expenses.

As an 8th grader in Lewistown, Dennis met Cheryl Jenni, whom he started dating during their junior year, after his family had moved to Billings. Dennis and Cheryl Jenni were married in 1969. They had a long and happy marriage, coping with career changes, geographical separations, and health challenges. He was an advocate and fierce defender as she negotiated her brief air traffic control experience. They were soulmates and best friends, both strong individuals with definite opinions.

Dennis was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, assigned to be an infantryman, and trained as an NCO. During the customary leave following orders for Vietnam, the reduction in forces there began and he received new orders for West Germany. At that time, Cheryl had been laid off from her teaching position and was able to join him in Germany for a few months before his discharge in 1972.

The second love of his life was flying. His father Ray was a general aviation pilot with over 22,800 hours who taught Dennis to fly. Dennis soloed on his 16th birthday. After his military service, he was able to use his VA benefits to obtain flight training after his discharge, receiving private pilot, instrument, certified flight instructor, multi-engine, commercial, and air transport ratings. He began flying for Lynch Flying Service, instructing, flying Forest Service fire observers, pipeline patrols, charters and more. He grew to love flying over the Montana landscape. Later he flew for Big Sky Airlines, Western Pacific Airlines, and National Airlines, logging over 28,000 hours in aircraft ranging from the Cessna 140 to the Boeing 757. After the successive closings of Western Pacific and National Airlines, he, in his words, decided it was time to grow up and get a real job.

Again following in his father’s footsteps, he worked in auto sales and customer service for Heuberger Motors in Colorado Springs. In 2014, Dennis and Cheryl both retired and moved back to Billings. About retirement, he said, “If I had known how much I would like it, I’d have done it at 18.” They purchased recumbent trikes and enjoyed many hours riding together along Billings’ excellent bike trails. Both trikes are being donated to ForgottenNotGone where they will be used in suicide prevention efforts targeting military veterans.

The third great love of Dennis’s life was the Green Bay Packers football team. He and his brothers would gather for games with good food and Jack Daniels as often as possible. They traveled to Green Bay for games more than once and also took in games in Phoenix. It was, of course, a lot more fun when Green Bay won.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Cheryl Jenni; his mother, Theresa Skovgaard; siblings and spouses Brenda and Bob Brown, Rebecca Skovgaard and Anthony Olek, Byrl and Ruth Skovgaard, Jeffrey and Jan Skovgaard, and Melissa Skovgaard; in-laws Gary and Kathryn Jenni, Kathie Jenni, Sandra Jenni Blair, and Debra Jenni; his aunt Barbara (Skovgaard) Schultz, many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a few special friends who know who they are.

He was preceded in death by his father Ray Skovgaard, his grandparents Emil and Sarah Skovgaard and Frank and Stella Palensky, and beloved sister Sheri Skovgaard Weber.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings. Condolences may be posted at HeightsFamilyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to ForgottenNotGone.org or your local food bank.