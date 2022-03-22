 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis Wayne Schroeder

Dennis Wayne Schroeder, age 64, has sadly completed his time with us, but has joined his family on Jan. 7, when he passed away at St. Vincent Hospital. Dennis was born, August 31, 1957 with much delight to his parents Ali and Donald Schroeder.

A celebration of his life will take place at The Cremation and Funeral Gallery on Saturday March 26 at 29 8th Street West in Billings at 11 a.m.

