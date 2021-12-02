Dennis Wolseth, 78, Glenburn, ND, formerly of Billings, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at his residence.

Survivors include: wife of 46 years, Laura Friez Wolseth; Daughter, Karnell (Jason) Johnson; mother-in-law, Marilyn Friez; brother-in-law, Todd Friez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Minot, ND.

Memorials: are preferred to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 4, Box 32, Minot, ND 58702 or Mending Spirits Animal Rescue PO Box 475, Mankato, MN 56002.

Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, 21 Third Ave. SW, Minot, ND 58701. www.thompsonlarson.com