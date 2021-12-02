Dennis Wolseth, 78, Glenburn, ND, formerly of Billings, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include: wife of 46 years, Laura Friez Wolseth; Daughter, Karnell (Jason) Johnson; mother-in-law, Marilyn Friez; brother-in-law, Todd Friez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Minot, ND.
Memorials: are preferred to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 4, Box 32, Minot, ND 58702 or Mending Spirits Animal Rescue PO Box 475, Mankato, MN 56002.
Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, 21 Third Ave. SW, Minot, ND 58701. www.thompsonlarson.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.