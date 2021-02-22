Denny Michael Carrillo went to his heavenly home on Feb. 7, 2021. Denny was born June, 16, 1965 in Tucson, Arizona. He grew up in Casa Grande, Arizona, where he graduated from Casa Grande Union High in 1983, he then proudly served in the US Navy from 1984 through 1987, receiving an honorable discharge. He then studied at The Universal Technical Institute of Phoenix receiving a degree in Automotive Diesel Technology in May 1990. Denny was a diverse mechanic. He moved to Montana in 1999 and lived in Billings Montana at the time of his passing.

Denny was an avid NY Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He had a passion for the National Hot Rod Association, he never turned down an opportunity to see or go to a race.

Denny is survived by his daughter Mandi A. Carrillo, and soon-to-be granddaughter Presley. He is also survived by his parents Hector and Henrietta Carrillo (AZ) and siblings, Serena Tancer (AZ), Selena Geary (VA) and brother Douglas Carrillo (VA), as well as his nieces and nephews.

Denny loved and cherished his friends and family.

Denny will always be remembered for his love of life and desire for adventure.

Denny's ‘Celebration of Life' will be held on Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Auction Barn, 25 Wheeler Mountain Way, Gallatin Gateway (behind the Antique Barn)