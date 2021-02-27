A beautiful soul went to Heaven on Tuesday evening, Feb. 23, 2021. Mom has been reunited with her soulmate and other loved ones who passed before her. Deo Toft Degn was born on Sept. 7, 1933, to Christina and Knut Toft in Sidney. After she graduated from high school, she met and married our father, Arne Degn, in 1952. She had three children: Mike, Rhonda and Karen. They lived on the Degn and Sons farm until 1963, when Arne decided to move to Bozeman to complete his master's and PhD at MSU. After completion, they moved to Blacksburg, Virginia, for three years and then back to Montana to reside in Billings permanently.

You have never met a more kind, humble and giving person as our mother. And let's talk about creative talents Mom had. She made our clothes and most of my dad's suits with perfect. From flower arranging, card making, quilts, baking and more, she was amazing. Mom made the banners that hung at Messiah Lutheran Church and sewed Christmas pageant costumes for the children. We can't forget her musical talents, which she passed on to her three children. And, with Alzheimer's taking over her memory, music was one thing that brought her back to us.

Her four grandchildren meant the world to her, as well as her three great-grandchildren, soon to be four with Fiona arriving in April. You always brightened her day!