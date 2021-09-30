Derek Andrew Smith, 38 of Billings, passed away unexpectedly, in Billings, on Sept. 26, 2021. Derek was born in Billings, on May 27 1983. He married Jenna Weller in 2016 and was the proud dad of two boys, Ryot and Foster. Derek worked as a driver for FedEx at the time of his death.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Lane, Billings Heights, followed by a graveside at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Memorial Service will be Livestreamed on Derek's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. There will be a Celebration of Derek's Life on the Patio at Tiny's Tavern beginning around noon. Please only bring happy thoughts to the reception. The family would love to see your smiles and hear your happy words of Derek! He wouldn't want us to be sad.