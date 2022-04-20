Derek John Mellum, 40, passed away on April 10, at his home in Billings, MT after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.

Derek was born in Grand Forks, ND on June 5, 1981, to John and Deb Mellum. After high school, he moved to Montana to explore a new land. He spent his time in the great outdoors as often as possible and was known to be an avid hunter and fisherman. He continued his career working with his father building homes and most recently, due to his passion for classic cars, he took a job at Auto Auction of Montana in Billings where he was employed as long as his body allowed.

Derek was a loyal friend and remained best friends with the same group of men since high school, despite being disbursed around the country, their bond remained for decades. His friend group expanded in Montana where he developed many steadfast friendships as well. Of note, Derek was also known to be quite fond of his pet cat, Cleo, who comforted him with snuggles and companionship through his last breath.

Derek met the love of his life, Abbigail "Abby" Mellum whom he married on November 26, 2019. Derek fondly referred to Abby as his gift from God, his Angel, as she stood by him faithfully caring for him as they navigated their collective fight against his disease.

Throughout the course of his illness, Derek developed a deepened faith in God which gave him unending faith and resilience. This faith carried him fearlessly and peacefully as he transitioned into his new home in heaven.

Derek leaves behind his wife, Abbigail Mellum; stepchildren: Hannah, Parker, and Carter Stevenson; parents John Mellum and Deb (Elston) Mellum; sisters: Jennifer Mellum (Nora and Quinn Thompson), Nikki (Chris) Jones-Mellum (Kaitlin Makarim, Kennedy Mellum-Jones), and Jill Mellum (Tristan Moeller); uncles Gary Deziel, David Deziel, Terry Elston, Kevin Elston; and aunts Jodi Elston, Dorthy Elston, and Judee Reierson.

Derek's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in Billings, MT at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial to follow at the family's private property.