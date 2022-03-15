Derek Luptak, 33, of Bismarck, died Sunday March 6, resulting from an accidental injury sustained in his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1989, in Billings, MT, the son of Dean and June (Whitney) Luptak.

He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 2007, where he was a standout goalkeeper on the soccer team. He was instrumental in winning a state title for the Broncs in 2004, was named all-conference in 2005 and first team all-state his senior year. He also won three state championships with his Magic City club team. His success on the pitch earned him a scholarship to play for the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND, where he resumed his soccer career while earning a bachelor's degree in business as well as his MBA.

Derek was an avid outdoorsman who went nowhere without a fishing pole. What most would consider an obsession, he simply saw as the best way to live life. Derek once told his family that part of his hesitation to adopt a career was fueled by his desire for weekday fishing. He also enjoyed snowboarding, hunting, and spending time at the family farm in Montana. His priorities were certainly his own and few could truly disagree with them.

Through everything, Derek surrounded himself with people he loved. His uncensored, outspoken personality was a magnet that pulled in people from all stages of his life that he considered family forever. He was rarely serious about anything and constantly joked with, laughed with, and uplifted others. He absolutely lived each day to the fullest.

Derek is survived by his mother June; father Dean; sister Josilyn and nephew Drake Moore; brother Brian (Tana) and nephew Casen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends as well as a special love in his life, Kaytlyn Worthington.

Derek's life will be celebrated in Billings at the Elk's Lodge (934 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT 59101) on Monday March 21 with a memorial starting at 4 p.m. and a dinner reception will follow into the night.