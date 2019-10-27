Heaven Couldn’t Wait...
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Derek Wayne Lich, a beloved husband, son, brother, father, and uncle. Derek passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, which he did with his head held high, living each day to the fullest.
Derek was born in Billings on Nov. 1, 1960 to Harvey and Shirley Lich. He was the eldest of five children and enjoyed being big brother to four younger siblings. As a child, Derek often had a twinkle in his eye and an equally impressive ability to talk his way out of trouble. He was a born leader and quick to help others see the benefits of his logic. His sense of humor was contagious, always offering a smile and an encouraging word.
During his teenage years, Derek developed a passion for fast cars. His first being a 1969 Dodge Charger. With his eye on the prize, it took a mere four hours to drag that car home from Laurel. It became his first of many projects and proved that with determination, hard work and self-reliance any goal was attainable. From fast cars to tall trucks, his passion only grew. His first truck was a 1980 red Chevy and it became the pride of his life. And with ‘Big Apple,’ as his license plates stated, Derek’s legacy began…
In his late 20’s, Derek found his true calling, becoming a master craftsman in the home building industry. With the creation of Vision Builders, LLC Derek proved he was an insightful trend-setter. He was one of the first builders in Billings to construct an energy efficient concept with a ‘Super Good Sense’ home design.
Even after his retirement from home building, Derek could not curb his enthusiasm for the industry. He continued to share his expertise by working as a product sales specialist with lumber distribution centers across a multi-state region. With sawdust running through his veins, he also mentored a brother and 2 nephews into the craftsman profession.
Derek leaves behind wife Cyndi (step-son Ian Songer), Mother Shirley Lich (George), Brother Tim Lich (Bonnie, Ben, Hope), Sister Shelley Lich (Cameron Murfitt), Brother Ed Lich, Sister Lisa Lich Schlepp (Haydn, Rylan), Mother-in-law Virginia Knapp, Sister-in-law Gayle Laurent (Rick, Emma, Drew) along with three great nieces Ava, Aria, & Blakely.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapels, 304 34th Street West Billings, MT, with a private interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Billings Clinic Cancer Research Center.
