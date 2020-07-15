Derrald Ferrin
Derrald Ferrin

Derrald Ferrin

Derrald Ferrin, 88, passed away July 11, 2020 in Billings. He was born in Lewistown, MT on June 4, 1932 to Frank and Beatrice Ferrin.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Ferrin; son, Curtis (Julie) Ferrin of Billings; grandson, Cayden (Emily) Ferrin of Laramie WY; granddaughter, Clancee Ferrin of Billings; sister, Carol Clowes of Grand Junction CO, and several nieces and nephews.

Per Derrald's request, no services are planned. For condolences and full obituary, please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com

