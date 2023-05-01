Devin Zickefoose born on August 29, 1974 of Billings, MT passed away after complications from pneumonia on April 27, 2023. Devin's services will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. located at Smith West Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at the American Legion on Broadwater Ave. Devin is survived by his wife, Angel; his parents: Giles and Cleo; and brother, Troy (Stephanie). Please refer to smithfuneralchapels.com for the full obituary.