DeWayne E. Ness, 70, of Billings passed away at home on Jan. 8, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born on Oct. 30, 1949, in Billings to Elwin and Virginia (Cornell) Ness. He married Cynthia (Cindy) Sickels on July 15, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Fiddler’s Green, 5104 Southgate Drive, from 10 a.m.–noon. Children are welcome to attend. To read a full obit and share condolences with the family visit smithfuneralchapels.com.

