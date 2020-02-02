Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

DeWayne E. Ness, 70, of Billings passed away at home on Jan. 8, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born on Oct. 30, 1949, in Billings to Elwin and Virginia (Cornell) Ness. He married Cynthia (Cindy) Sickels on July 15, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada.