Dexter Eaton

Dexter Eaton, 78, passed away surrounded by family on March 19, 2022, at Billings Clinic, after many years of fighting with respiratory illness. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.

A celebration of Dexter's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater entrance), 517 Shiloh Road in Billings. The service will also be streamed via internet—for link, please see full obituary.

