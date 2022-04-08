Diana Sue Hill, age 63, passed away from ovarian cancer in Billings on April 6th. She was born to Phyllis and William Hill on May 4, 1958, in Bonne Terre, MO. She grew up in Bismarck, MO, and graduated from Mineral Area College and Central Methodist College in Park Hills, MO, majoring in accounting.

Diana married the love of her life, Doug Sire, on Oct. 18, 1992 in Farmington, MO, and celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary last fall. They moved to Doug's hometown of Billings in 1997 where she had a 24-year career in IT, working first at Computers Unlimited in Billings, and then for the last 14 years at Billings Clinic.

Diana was a gifted musician. In addition to performing as a member of vocal jazz ensembles, the Bach Society of St. Louis, and as a soprano soloist with the Billings Symphony, she served as a soprano soloist, choir director, organist, and pianist at churches in Farmington and Bonne Terre, MO and at American Lutheran Church in Billings. Music was her joy and she loved directing the Chancel Choir and Praise Team and playing for services at American Lutheran.

She was an excellent cook, and an even more exceptional cookie baker. During the summer she loved taking hikes and road trips with Doug, enjoying the beautiful scenery, wildlife and wildflowers of Montana and Yellowstone Park.

Diana was preceded in death by her father, Rev. William Hill and her nephew, Timothy Dale Womble. She is survived by her loving husband Doug Sire, mother Phyllis Curtis, sister Sharon Womble, niece Connie Krauss (Matt), nephew Gene Womble (Susie), niece Tammy Lucy (Benny), nephew Jeff Womble (Amy), many great and great-great nieces and nephews, and her very best friends, Elaine Giessing and Cathy Cockrum.

We would like to thank the entire care team at Billings Clinic, especially Drs. Justin Bottsford-Miller, Megan Petersen and Elizabeth Connor for their exceptional care. Also, thanks to RiverStone Hospice for their care and guidance, especially Paula and Amber. To the members and friends at American Lutheran Church, thank you for your prayers, meals, cards, support and gracious love.

For memorials, please consider American Lutheran Church and Billings Clinic Foundation in Billings, and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy in Park Hills, MO. A public celebration of Diana's life is planned for a later date.

“When you need light in your life, sing for joy! Play an instrument with abandon or listen to glorious music. God be with you ‘til we meet again” – Diana.