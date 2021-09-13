Diana Wood

Diana was taken from us suddenly, when she lost her brief battle with Covid-19, on Sept. 8, 2021. Diana was born at the family home, in Reed Point MT, on June 4, 1940. She was the 2nd of five children born to William Kenneth and Lulu Goddard. At birth, she was so small that her first crib was a shoe box.

It took her no time to out grow the shoe box and grow into a beautiful, though feisty, young lady. As a teenager, she was asked to the school dance by a local boy, Bob Wood. She told him she wouldn't go to a dog fight with him. So, of course, they were married a few years later.

When Bob found work with the BNSF, in Laurel, they packed up their three small kids and made the move from Reed Point to Laurel.

Diana, as with many women of her generation, was a stay at home mom. As her kids grew, she found lots of ways to fill her days. She loved to craft, read books, play cards and did I mention play cards?

Diana always felt there was more she could be doing. When her kids hit their teen years, she decided she was ready for change. With the help of her sister-in-law, Ella Jansma, she was able to get a job with St. Vincent's, and the love affair began; not with St. Vincent's but with having a job.