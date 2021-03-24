Diane Arthun Evans

Diane was a kind, caring and compassionate person who was always available to help others and contribute her time and efforts to causes that needed her. In her youth, she was the one to plan parties and events and decorating for holidays could never start too early for her. She lobbied her mother to let her decorate for Christmas just after Thanksgiving, even though her mother wanted to wait until after her 'Christmas' birthday. She was never happier than when she could find just the right presents for her family and friends and especially her grandchildren. She carried these passions into her workplaces and was often called upon to plan special events.