Diane Baxter Foley was born on June 9, 1933, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2021 while listening to Danny Boy and Amazing Grace, in the company of her daughter and son-in-law.

Diane grew up on her grandparents' farm in Whitehall, Montana. She enjoyed the privacy of the farm, playing in the woods and the slough, and helping her grandmother raise chickens. As a child, she played piano under her mother's direction, and became a skilled musician.

She played in different dance bands, and remembered these times as some of the best of her childhood and early adulthood. After graduating from Whitehall High School in 1951, she completed nurses training through the St. James Hospital nurses training program, becoming an RN in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Diane moved to Butte and later, in 1959, married Henry Foley. Their only child, daughter Astrid, was born in 1961.

Diane worked as a nurse for many years, and in the 1980's returned to college to earn a Master's degree in communication from the University of Montana in Missoula. Afterwards, she taught communications classes at the college level. Her husband Henry died in 1986, and Diane moved to Billings to start a new chapter of her life. She taught as an adjunct at Eastern Montana College (Now MSU-Billings), worked as a nurse, and spent her spare time dancing, reading, and learning.