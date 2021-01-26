Diane Foreman Ruby

Diane Jo Ruby, 63, passed away Jan. 18, 2021, in Billings, from Lupus and Covid-19-related complications. She was a beloved mom, daughter, grandma, aunt, sister and friend.

Diane was born in Billings to Russell and Dorothy Foreman on Nov. 4, 1957. She was given her middle name Jo after being born on her grandmother Josephine's 48th birthday. In 1963, Diane moved with her family to Great Falls, where she began kindergarten. During elementary school, Diane was a part of Campfire Girls of America, where she became a bluebird, and was also involved in music lessons. In 1968, she moved back to Billings, where she finished school, graduating from West High in 1976. Growing up, Diane took many family trips across the U.S. and also to Europe.

As a little girl, Diane's dream was to have two little girls and, in 1982, her dream came true with her firstborn, Jennifer Marie, followed by Erica Jo in 1985. While her daughters were young, Diane was able to obtain her LPN degree. In 1989, she met her late husband, Michael Ruby, and were married in 1994. In 1991, Diane moved her family to Spokane, Washington, so she could pursue her dream of working as a geriatric nurse. She worked for Saint Luke's Extended Care Center, which later became the Spokane Veterans Home.