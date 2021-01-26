Diane Foreman Ruby
Diane Jo Ruby, 63, passed away Jan. 18, 2021, in Billings, from Lupus and Covid-19-related complications. She was a beloved mom, daughter, grandma, aunt, sister and friend.
Diane was born in Billings to Russell and Dorothy Foreman on Nov. 4, 1957. She was given her middle name Jo after being born on her grandmother Josephine's 48th birthday. In 1963, Diane moved with her family to Great Falls, where she began kindergarten. During elementary school, Diane was a part of Campfire Girls of America, where she became a bluebird, and was also involved in music lessons. In 1968, she moved back to Billings, where she finished school, graduating from West High in 1976. Growing up, Diane took many family trips across the U.S. and also to Europe.
As a little girl, Diane's dream was to have two little girls and, in 1982, her dream came true with her firstborn, Jennifer Marie, followed by Erica Jo in 1985. While her daughters were young, Diane was able to obtain her LPN degree. In 1989, she met her late husband, Michael Ruby, and were married in 1994. In 1991, Diane moved her family to Spokane, Washington, so she could pursue her dream of working as a geriatric nurse. She worked for Saint Luke's Extended Care Center, which later became the Spokane Veterans Home.
In 2001, Diane was diagnosed with Lupus that ultimately ended her beloved career as a nurse. In 2000, she moved to Los Angeles with her younger daughter and husband so he could pursue his career in the Hollywood business. Diane was thrilled in 2007 when her only granddaughter Hailey Jo was born. They had shared a very close bond up until the end.
After her husband passed, Diane moved back to Billings to be closer to her mother. Throughout the years, Diane had many struggles with her Lupus disease and was hospitalized many times. She became very ill in November with Covid-19. She fought with everything she had for two months but in the end, it was too much for her body to handle.
Diane loved her family more than life itself and would've done anything for anyone. She was always there for her family and friends for a simple hug or words of encouragement.
She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Foreman; brother Rick Foreman; and husband Michael Ruby.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy; daughters Jennifer and Erica Jackson; siblings Debbie and Randy Foreman; granddaughter Hailey Jo Mejia.
Fly high..... until we meet again.
Cremation has already taken place and a public memorial will be held at a later date in Billings. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Billings and the Lupus Foundation of America.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
